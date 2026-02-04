A10 Networks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 26 cents per share.

The provider of networking technologies posted revenue of $80.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.1 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $290.6 million.

A10 Networks shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.52, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.

