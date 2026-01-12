NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2005 1.2157 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2005 1.2157 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 133.00 131.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6106 3.6012 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8571 3.8432 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9250 0.6750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.80 13.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.67 80.53 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0157 0.9868 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 437.81 437.81

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2400 4.2300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6200 3.5850 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. 303.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2800 10.2900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4625 7.6250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. 0.4795

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7465 5.8555

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6221 0.6216

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

