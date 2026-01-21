Teledyne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $275.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $5.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.83 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $894.8 million, or $18.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.40 to $5.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.45 to $23.85 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDY

