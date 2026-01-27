RTX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.62 billion. On…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.62 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $24.24 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.73 billion, or $4.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $88.6 billion.

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $6.80 per share.

