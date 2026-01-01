Positive Wellness Messages to Embrace for 2026

Nutrition and healthy eating can be fraught with negative messages like “I can’t eat this,” “I cheated on my diet”…

Nutrition and healthy eating can be fraught with negative messages like “I can’t eat this,” “I cheated on my diet” or “I was bad today.” This kind of talk often backfires, taking the joy out of life and undermining a realistic, sustainable wellness program.

As a registered dietitian nutritionist who has counseled clients for three decades, I’ve heard far too many of these messages. However, I’d like to flip the switch and shift the tone to more positive messaging. In my private practice, I’ve found that approaching nutrition from a place of positivity empowers clients not only to make better choices, but also to cultivate healthier habits for the long term — while enjoying the process. It’s no surprise that research links positivity to greater resilience and life satisfaction.

This year, I invite you to adopt a gentler and more positive approach to your health and wellness routine. Shift your mindset toward joyful and positive messages around food and nutrition. Here are a few suggestions to consider.

Shifting Your Mindset for Joyful Eating

Eat foods you enjoy and skip those you don’t

Maintaining a positive outlook on food and wellness is a key component to healthy living. One effective way to achieve this is by eating foods you enjoy and choosing movement (aka exercise) that brings you joy. While this may seem obvious, many clients share that they consume foods they dislike simply because they think they are “good” for them. The truth is that many foods are nutritious, so choose the ones you enjoy.

For example, I don’t like bananas, but I love apples, so I eat apples regularly and add them to my smoothies instead of adding bananas. You don’t have to eat a kale salad if you don’t like it; spinach, arugula and romaine lettuce are also healthy options. If you enjoy yoga but dislike running on a treadmill, take the yoga class. To make your lifestyle plan last, include foods and activities you enjoy. You’re far more likely to stick with them.

Focus on foods to add to your diet

Rather than focusing on foods you “shouldn’t” eat, shift your attention to healthy, tasty foods you can add to your meals. Especially when weight loss is the goal, we often fixate on what we should eliminate. Instead, try adding nutritious foods you enjoy, like grilled eggplant or a better-for-you dessert such as apple oatmeal crisp. By adding satisfying, healthy options, we naturally crowd out less nutritious ones.

Engage your senses

Pay attention to the smell, appearance, color and texture of your food. Eat without distractions, sit at the table and use your favorite dishes, treating yourself like you matter (because you do). Slowing down, savoring your meals, and connecting with your senses is an important form of self-care.

Positive Language and Practice for Long-Term Health

Choose balanced portions instead of tiny portions

Much of my work involves teaching portion awareness. While portion size matters for weight management, that doesn’t mean you have to eat tiny amounts. Rather than telling clients simply to “eat less” or practice portion control, which can sound restrictive, I encourage them to choose balanced portions. This means enjoying smaller amounts of foods like soda or ice cream, while filling the plate with vegetables, fruits and beans so meals feel more satisfying. As I wrote in my book “Finally Full, Finally Slim,” while paying attention to portion sizes is one of the best ways to manage weight, no one wants to stare at a half empty plate.

Consider the nutrients and health benefits of foods

Too often, foods are reduced to calorie counts. Instead, focus on a food’s nutrient content and health benefits. Rather than thinking, I can only eat a small portion of nuts because they’re high in calories, try reframing it as: I’m going to enjoy a handful of nuts that provide heart-healthy fats, fiber and magnesium.

Swap instead of eliminate

Many clients say things like, “I’m cutting out white flour” or “I need to avoid sugar.” While it’s wise to limit these foods, positive messaging is more effective. A more empowering approach is: I’ll eat more whole grains instead of refined grains. Whole grains I enjoy include steel-cut oats, whole-wheat bread and kasha.

Use positive self-talk

The language we use around food can influence our relationship with eating. Shifting away from guilt or restriction toward choice and empowerment can transform how we eat. Rather than tell ourselves we “should” eat more vegetables or drink more water, which may feel like a burden, replace the “should” with “could.” I could eat more vegetables or I could drink water instead of soda empowers us to make healthier decisions without force or guilt.

Similarly, saying I can’t eat that implies deprivation, which may trigger feelings of resentment and a sense of restriction that’s likely to backfire. Instead, saying I choose not to eat that emphasizes choice and a sense of control.

Be grateful

Finally, celebrate small victories and practice gratitude for your body, including any challenges you’re navigating. Write down things you appreciate about your eating habits or your body’s ability to move, digest food and nourish you. Studies show that gratitude is also good for your health and your mood.

