Pinnacle Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $169.8 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.24 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $850.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $546.3 million, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $557 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $641.9 million, or $8.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

