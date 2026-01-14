Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.20 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 1.5 cents at $5.12 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 0.5 cent at $2.91 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 0.03 cent at $2.37 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 0.7 cent at $3.67 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.12 cent at $.84 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.