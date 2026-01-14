Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 2.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 2.25 cents at $4.22 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 0.75 cent at $5.13 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 3.5 cents at $2.88 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 3 cents at $10.43 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 2.15 cents at $2.35 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 1.92 cents at $3.65 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 1.22 cents at $.86 a pound.

