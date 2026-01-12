Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 23.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 23.25 cents at $4.22 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 5 cents at $5.12 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 11.75 cents at $2.93 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 19 cents at $10.35 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 1.25 cents at $2.35 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.2 cents at $3.63 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.72 cent at $.84 a pound.

