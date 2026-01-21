Dime Community: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $31.9…

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $31.9 million.

The Hauppauge, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $192 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $123.8 million, also topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $110.7 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $452.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCOM

