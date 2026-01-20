20 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs

Find inexpensive MBA options While earning an MBA can be costly, some online programs charge part-time students a few hundred…

Find inexpensive MBA options

While earning an MBA can be costly, some online programs charge part-time students a few hundred dollars per credit. The average cost among the 20 most affordable online MBA degrees for out-of-state students is $322 per credit hour, according to U.S. News data collected in an annual survey. That’s an average of $30 per credit hour higher than the prior year. Here are the 20 ranked online MBA programs at private and public schools that charged the least per credit for part-time, out-of-state students during the 2025-2026 school year. They’re listed from highest to lowest per-credit cost and are typically accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

Missouri State University

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $394

Number of credits needed to graduate: 34

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $13,396

Rank: 178 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 53%

About half of MSU’s MBA students are online, according to the school, and part-time students normally earn their degree in two to three years. One of more than 15 graduate certificates can be completed along with the MBA in areas such as cybersecurity, marketing analytics, project management, and quantitative enterprise risk management. MSU’s campus in Springfield was founded in 1905.

Learn more about Missouri State University’s College of Business.

Western Illinois University

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $394

Number of credits needed to graduate: 33

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $16,368

Rank: 276-364

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): Not provided

This online MBA program features accelerated 8-week core courses, and students can take two each semester while avoiding overlapping deadlines. There are start dates for the degree program five times a year, and concentrations ranging from health services administration to supply chain management. WIU traces its origins to 1902.

Learn more about Western Illinois University’s College of Business and Technology.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette (Moody)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $387

Number of credits needed to graduate: 33

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $12,800

Rank: 127 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 54%

This program has nine concentrations ranging from global management to hospitality management, all designed to impart skills in management, sales, marketing and general business. Courses have a heavy emphasis on writing, discussions, presentations and collaborative projects. Courses last eight weeks and students can take advantage of 24/7 online tutoring.

Learn more about the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration.

Texas Tech University (Rawls)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $383

Number of credits needed to graduate: 42

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $16,806

Rank: 21 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 83%

With three optional start dates a year, this self-paced program includes core courses on topics such as leadership and ethics, information technology and operations management, and managing organizational behavior and organizational design. There are four concentrations, such as IT and marketing analytics, but it’s not required. Full-time students can finish in one year while part-time enrollees can take up to six.

Learn more about Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business.

Oklahoma State University (Spears)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $364

Number of credits needed to graduate: 33

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $12,012

Rank: 10 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 70%

Within Spears’ Watson Graduate School of Management, OSU offers a part-time online program with a multimedia approach that typically leads to graduation in two and a half or three years. Students can simultaneously earn a specialized certificate. Full-time instructors in the Spears School of Business teach the online MBA courses. Talent acquisition, energy finance, crucial interactions, and social entrepreneurship are among nearly 100 electives offered.

Learn more about Oklahoma State University’s Spears School of Business.

University of Central Arkansas

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $363

Number of credits needed to graduate: 30

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students: Not provided

Rank: 276-364

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): Not provided

Students in this program can choose one of three concentrations: information management, finance, and health care administration. Applicants may be exempt from submitting GMAT or GRE scores if they earned a bachelor’s degree with a specified minimum GPA, or a master’s or terminal degree, or obtained CPA status.

Learn more about the University of Central Arkansas’ College of Business.

Dickinson State University (ND)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $350

Number of credits needed to graduate: 30

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $11,360

Rank: 276-364

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 100%

Dickinson’s MBA program aims to equip students with research and management skills, solutions to business challenges, audience-specific professional business communication strategies, and a framework for ethical behavior and legal standards in business decision-making. Foundation and core courses include advanced managerial theory and quantitative analysis for business decisions.

Learn more about Dickinson State University’s School of Business and Entrepreneurship.

Western New Mexico University

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $343

Number of credits needed to graduate: 36

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $15,752

Rank: 276-364

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): Not provided

Students can choose from five tracks: a general MBA or a specialty in international business, health care administration, instructional technology and design, and management information systems. The program doesn’t require a thesis for graduation, and admission requires specific courses or equivalencies in accounting, statistics, economics, and other areas. The business school is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.

Learn more about Western New Mexico University’s School of Business.

Lamar University (TX)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $331

Number of credits needed to graduate: 30

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $13,153

Rank: 276-364

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): Not provided

The online MBA program can be completed in 12 months and offers concentrations in more than a dozen areas, including criminal justice management, health care administration, leadership, management information systems, and cybersecurity management. There are also several certificate areas, such as business analytics and enterprise resource planning.

Learn more about Lamar University’s College of Business.

Arkansas Tech University

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $324

Number of credits needed to graduate: 30

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $9,720

Rank: 192 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 61%

The program’s three tracks are general business, which requires 30 credit hours to graduate, and digital marketing and business data analytics, both requiring 33 hours. Students can attend full or part time and usually finish in 12 to 18 months. Some of the common core courses across the three concentrations are accounting analysis, managerial economics, digital marketing strategy, and decision modeling in supply chain management.

Learn more about Arkansas Tech University’s College of Business and Economic Development.

Sam Houston State University (TX)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $320

Number of credits needed to graduate: 36

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $11,529

Rank: 119 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 59%

The online MBA program can be completed in four semesters, or longer if part time. There are seven concentrations: real estate, management, finance, economics, project management, supply chain management and human resource management. Students can start in the spring, summer or fall term.

Learn more about Sam Houston State University’s College of Business Administration.

University of North Georgia (Cottrell)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $311

Number of credits needed to graduate: 32

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $9,952

Rank: 162 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): Not provided

During their MBA studies, students can earn a specialized certificate in an area such as entrepreneurship and innovation, cybersecurity, compliance and ethics, and technology leadership. More credits are required if you specialize. The degree is designed to be completed in two years, with core courses such as business professionalism, leadership and motivation, information management, and a capstone leadership experience.

Learn more about the University of North Georgia’s Mike Cottrell College of Business.

Eastern University (PA)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $300

Number of credits needed to graduate: 30

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $9,900

Rank: 276-364

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 56%

This MBA focuses on organizational management and offers concentrations in artificial intelligence business strategy, global sustainable development, health care administration, business analytics, human resources, marketing, and project management. The five seven-week terms can be finished in about 10 months, with start dates every seven weeks. Students with an undergrad business degree may qualify for advanced-standing admission.

Learn more about Eastern University’s College of Business and Leadership.

Valdosta State University (Langdale) (GA)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $300

Number of credits needed to graduate: 30

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $11,210

Rank: 136 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 83%

The university’s college of business administration’s online “Georgia WebMBA” program involves instruction from professors at five University of Georgia System schools, and seven universities in the system offer the program. Although the degree is earned fully online, there’s an initial two-day residential orientation in Atlanta. The program can be completed in a year and a half with start dates in January and August.

Learn more about Valdosta State University’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration.

Northeastern State University (OK)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $299

Number of credits needed to graduate: 36

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $10,742

Rank: 276-364

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 68%

This online MBA program, which can be completed in under two years, has eight core required courses such as managerial finance, strategic management, and logistics and supply chain management. Students also take four electives in one of eight areas, like health informatics, long-term care, business analytics, managerial accounting and finance, and Native American enterprise.

Learn more about Northeastern State University’s College of Business and Technology.

Florida Gulf Coast University (Lutgert)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $291

Number of credits needed to graduate: 33

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $12,322

Rank: 192 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 56%

This online MBA program, which can be completed in one year, includes eight core courses ranging from managerial economics and strategic leadership to marketing management and global supply chains. Among elective course options are data management, business intelligence and visualization tools, organizational development and change, and big data analytics and data mining.

Learn more about Florida Gulf Coast University’s Lutgert College of Business.

Fitchburg State University (MA)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $284

Number of credits needed to graduate: 30

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $8,250

Rank: 276-364

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 70%

Students accepted into this online MBA program can choose from eight specializations: accounting, management, marketing, health care management, finance, human resources management, supply chain management, and business analytics management. The degree can be completed in 12 months. Fitchburg ranks No. 39 in U.S. News’ Best Value Regional Universities North ranking.

Learn more about Fitchburg State University’s School of Business and Technology.

University of Texas Permian Basin

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $275

Number of credits needed to graduate: 30

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $8,246

Rank: 192 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 57%

Like many others, this online MBA can be finished in one year. It has four required courses: organizational behavior, financial management, marketing management, and accounting analysis. Among other course offerings, including electives, are contemporary control systems, international business, topics in federal income tax, topics in auditing, global energy business, and financial derivatives.

Learn more about the University of Texas Permian Basin’s College of Business.

American College of Education (IN)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $235

Number of credits needed to graduate: 31

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $7,285

Rank: 243 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): 71%

This program normally takes about 15 months, but can be accelerated to wrap up in a year. There are more than a dozen entry points each year. Among courses in the broad curriculum are Organizational Dynamics & Change Management, Innovation and Strategic Management, Financial Decision Making, High-Performance Human Resource Management, and Principles and Practices of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Learn more about American College of Education.

Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit (2025-2026): $201

Number of credits needed to graduate: 30

Total part-time tuition cost for out-of-state students (2025-2026): $6,016

Rank: 276-364

Three-year graduation rate (2021-2022 entering class): Not provided

This online MBA program can be completed in 12 to 20 months. Courses last seven weeks, with the core curriculum including classes like operations management, organizational behavior and theory, and managerial economics. Electives available range from personal financial planning and multinational finance to health care financial management and marketing in the international environment.

Learn more about Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi’s College of Business.

Update 01/29/26: This article has been updated with new information, including data from the 2026 Best Online Programs rankings.