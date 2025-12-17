Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 70, John Battle 57
Alleghany 73, Waynesboro 40
Amherst County 49, Brookville 46
Arcadia 61, Salisbury, Md. 36
Armstrong 74, Sussex Central 55
Atlee 75, Henrico 61
Auburn 60, Giles 42
Blue Ridge School 92, St. Annes-Belfield 55
Bluefield, W.Va. 58, Graham 51
Caroline 59, Chancellor 47
Castlewood 67, Twin Valley 56
Charlottesville 97, Goochland 37
Colgan 72, C.D. Hylton 35
Colonial Forge 75, North Stafford 57
Colonial Heights 60, Prince George 54
Courtland 76, King George 56
Denbigh 61, Menchville 20
Floyd County 63, Franklin County 59
Fort Chiswell 83, Carroll County 67
Gate City 68, Lee High 44
Glen Allen 69, J.R. Tucker 58
Hampton 79, Kecoughtan 53
Heritage (Lynchburg) 64, Rustburg 58
Hidden Valley 67, Christiansburg 52
Highland Springs 68, Mills Godwin 59
Hopewell 55, Dinwiddie 47
James Monroe 66, Spotsylvania 44
King William 76, Middlesex 58
Lafayette 72, Grafton 41
Landstown 60, Bayside 43
Liberty Christian 71, Jefferson Forest 61
Louisa 46, Monticello 45
Lunenburg Central 68, Buckingham County 66, OT
Luray 66, Clarke County 35
Maggie L. Walker GS 69, Mechanicsville 67
Massaponax 84, Mountain View 42
Miller School 72, Carmel 68
Nelson County 57, Dan River 38
Norfolk Christian School 66, Christchurch 57
Northumberland 96, K&Q Central 36
Northwood 59, Thomas Walker 55
Osbourn Park 63, Osbourn 48
Parkside, Md. 72, Chincoteague 40
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 69, Marion 54
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 80, Blacksburg 39
Portsmouth Christian 67, Greenbrier Christian 42
Potomac Falls 71, Briar Woods 69
Potomac School 61, Maret, D.C. 42
Pulaski County 77, Cave Spring 65
Riverbend 64, Brooke Point 61
Saint James, Md. 71, Flint Hill 51
Salem 71, Lord Botetourt 50
Salem-Va. Beach 59, First Colonial 56
Skyline 85, Brentsville 38
Smithfield 52, Tabb 47
Stafford 80, Freedom-Woodbridge 70
Staunton 75, Broadway 69
TJHS 79, Hermitage 57
Trinity Christian School 62, Immanuel Christian 43
Turner Ashby 91, Harrisonburg 44
Wilson Memorial 82, Riverheads 50
Woodberry Forest 83, Tandem Friends 63
Woodstock Central 75, Madison County 38
