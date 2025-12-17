Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 70, John Battle 57 Alleghany 73, Waynesboro 40 Amherst County 49, Brookville 46 Arcadia 61, Salisbury,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 70, John Battle 57

Alleghany 73, Waynesboro 40

Amherst County 49, Brookville 46

Arcadia 61, Salisbury, Md. 36

Armstrong 74, Sussex Central 55

Atlee 75, Henrico 61

Auburn 60, Giles 42

Blue Ridge School 92, St. Annes-Belfield 55

Bluefield, W.Va. 58, Graham 51

Caroline 59, Chancellor 47

Castlewood 67, Twin Valley 56

Charlottesville 97, Goochland 37

Colgan 72, C.D. Hylton 35

Colonial Forge 75, North Stafford 57

Colonial Heights 60, Prince George 54

Courtland 76, King George 56

Denbigh 61, Menchville 20

Floyd County 63, Franklin County 59

Fort Chiswell 83, Carroll County 67

Gate City 68, Lee High 44

Glen Allen 69, J.R. Tucker 58

Hampton 79, Kecoughtan 53

Heritage (Lynchburg) 64, Rustburg 58

Hidden Valley 67, Christiansburg 52

Highland Springs 68, Mills Godwin 59

Hopewell 55, Dinwiddie 47

James Monroe 66, Spotsylvania 44

King William 76, Middlesex 58

Lafayette 72, Grafton 41

Landstown 60, Bayside 43

Liberty Christian 71, Jefferson Forest 61

Louisa 46, Monticello 45

Lunenburg Central 68, Buckingham County 66, OT

Luray 66, Clarke County 35

Maggie L. Walker GS 69, Mechanicsville 67

Massaponax 84, Mountain View 42

Miller School 72, Carmel 68

Nelson County 57, Dan River 38

Norfolk Christian School 66, Christchurch 57

Northumberland 96, K&Q Central 36

Northwood 59, Thomas Walker 55

Osbourn Park 63, Osbourn 48

Parkside, Md. 72, Chincoteague 40

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 69, Marion 54

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 80, Blacksburg 39

Portsmouth Christian 67, Greenbrier Christian 42

Potomac Falls 71, Briar Woods 69

Potomac School 61, Maret, D.C. 42

Pulaski County 77, Cave Spring 65

Riverbend 64, Brooke Point 61

Saint James, Md. 71, Flint Hill 51

Salem 71, Lord Botetourt 50

Salem-Va. Beach 59, First Colonial 56

Skyline 85, Brentsville 38

Smithfield 52, Tabb 47

Stafford 80, Freedom-Woodbridge 70

Staunton 75, Broadway 69

TJHS 79, Hermitage 57

Trinity Christian School 62, Immanuel Christian 43

Turner Ashby 91, Harrisonburg 44

Wilson Memorial 82, Riverheads 50

Woodberry Forest 83, Tandem Friends 63

Woodstock Central 75, Madison County 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.