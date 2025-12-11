How to Support Someone With a Drug Addiction

Nick Padlo’s addiction to alcohol and drugs didn’t happen overnight. “I was using them as a tool to cope with…

“I was using them as a tool to cope with depression and anxiety,” says the recovered addict and founder of Sophros Recovery in Florida.

But his addiction made his mental health even worse. Eventually, he realized getting help was imperative for his survival.

“My journey started at rehab, but for me, that wasn’t enough,” Padlo says.

While research shows that 75% of people who experience addiction eventually recover, the biggest battle is maintaining sobriety after rehab.

“I had to get more support, not only from friends and family, but also from being active in the community with SMART Recovery and (Alcoholics Anonymous),” Padlo says.

Identifying the signs of drug abuse and drug addiction is key to helping someone get the support they need to recover.

“There is a lot of stigma around drug addiction, and those in the midst of it usually lack support,” says Michele Leno, a psychologist who specializes in drug addiction.

What Is Drug Abuse and Addiction?

The terms “abuse” and “addiction” are sometimes used interchangeably, but there are significant differences between the two.

Drug abuse

Drug abuse refers to the use of legal or illegal substances in a way that is harmful, not recommended, or not prescribed.

“Some examples include using painkillers (like opioids) to relax when a person is not in pain, taking more than a prescribed dose, or using a drug to get high or feel good,” says Traci Sweet, a psychologist who specializes in addiction and is the cofounder of Holon Health.

Other substances that can be abused include:

— Alcohol

— Opioids

— Stimulants (such as cocaine or methamphetamine)

— Sedatives (like benzodiazepines)

— Nicotine (found in tobacco and vaping products)

— Hallucinogens (like LSD or psilocybin)

Drug addiction (substance use disorder)

Drug addiction is a physical or psychological dependence on a drug that causes a person to be unable to stop using, even when they are aware of the negative consequences.

It is a chronic, relapsing disorder and brain disease that has affected approximately 16% of people in the United States ages 12 and older within the past year alone.

A parallel term for addiction is substance use disorder (SUD).

The four characteristics of SUD are:

— Incessant cravings to use the drug

— Loss of control (inability to stop using)

— Tolerance (need more of the drug to feel an effect)

— Withdrawal (physical or psychological symptoms occur when usage stops)

When it comes to the causes of SUD, multiple factors are believed to be at play. These include:

— Genetics

— Environmental stressors

— Social pressures

— Individual personality characteristics

— Underlying psychiatric conditions

How Can You Tell If Someone Has a Drug Addiction?

Common signs of drug addiction include:

— Getting drunk daily

— Aggressive behavior

— Changes in appearance

— Unusual odors

— Tremors

— Sweating

— Fatigue

— Lying

— Neglecting responsibilities

— Loss of interest in things that used to bring joy

— Sudden changes in personality

— Mood swings

— Paranoia

— Legal troubles

— Withdrawn from friends and family

— Lack of concern for other people

However, while some people with SUD show clear signs, others are more discreet with their drug use, making it hard for others to identify, especially if the person appears to be functioning well.

“A person can appear productive, but they could be secretly misusing prescription medication to cope with stress,” Sweet says. “Or an athlete can be using steroids or stimulants to drive performance, but not getting high from it.”

How to Help Someone Struggling With Drug Addiction

Loved ones and support groups helped Padlo recover from drug addiction and not succumb to old habits.

If you don’t know how to support someone with SUD, you’re not alone.

Follow these tips to let them know you care and encourage them to get the help they need.

1. Lead with empathy

If you want to support someone with an addiction, experts say to treat them like a person, not an addict.

“Recognize addiction as a health issue, not a character flaw,” says Dr. Sherma Morton, an addiction medicine specialist and national medical director at Eleanor Health. “Speak with kindness and understanding to decrease stigma, as that often prevents individuals from seeking help.”

She encourages using supportive statements like, “I’m concerned because I’ve observed some changes, like our reduced time together or the impact on your health.”

“This fosters a sense of being understood and cared for,” Morton says.

2. Encourage them to seek help

Willpower alone often isn’t enough for someone to get the help they need, especially if they have a serious addiction, Sweet says.

“Ask about their needs and see if they are interested in treatment,” Leno adds. “Even if they do not respond favorably, they will remember your support.”

The different treatment options can be overwhelming to explore on their own.

“Today, we have more tools than ever to help people and keep them in their community, without the need for long inpatient stays and rehab, though both are necessary sometimes,” Sweet says.

The most conventional forms of addiction recovery include:

— Individual counseling

— Group rehabilitation

— Cognitive behavioral therapy

— 12-step programs

— Medication-based treatments (methadone or naltrexone for opioid addiction)

3. Provide consistent support

Recovery is a process that involves many ups and downs.

“Acknowledge progress, offer continuous encouragement and practice patience during difficult times,” Morton says. “This can involve regular check-ins, participating in healthy activities together or simply offering a nonjudgmental listening ear.”

The key is to avoid trying to solve all their problems for them.

4. Take care of yourself too

“Supporting someone through recovery can be emotionally challenging,” Morton says. “Remember to set boundaries, seek support and prioritize your well-being as well.”

You can set boundaries by being clear about what behaviors you will and will not tolerate. Stay consistent with these requests to help encourage responsibility and accountability with the user, Sweet says.

What Professionals Can Help Treat Drug Addiction?

There are many medical professionals who can help support someone with a drug addiction. These include:

— Addiction medicine doctors

— Psychiatrists

— Primary care providers

— Psychologists and licensed therapists

— Alcohol and drug abuse counselors

— Certified peer recovery specialists and coaches

— Community health workers

— Peer recovery specialists

Resources and Support for Drug Addiction

There are so many options for support. Some of these include:

— Organizations. Support groups and organizations — such as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Narcotics Anonymous (NA) and SMART Recovery — offer nonjudgmental peer support and an opportunity to share experiences.

— Digital apps. WeConnect, Sober Grid and MyRecovery for 24/7 are all resources people can use to connect with others from the comfort of their home.

— Online resources. SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration), NIDA (National Institute on Drug Abuse) and findtreatment.gov, offer exhaustive information on drug addiction recovery and can help you locate local support services and groups.

— Crisis situations. 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and local crisis hotlines provide free and confidential assistance. When you call, you’ll immediately be connected to a counselor who will ask if you are safe and then ask how you’re feeling so they know how to support you. From there, they will provide you with resources and tools that may help you.

There are also support groups for support persons to help their loved one through recovery. Al-Anon/Alateen (for loved ones of alcoholics) and Nar-Anon (for families of addicts), plus broader options like SMART Recovery Family & Friends, offering tools for caregivers and understanding for those supporting someone in recovery from addiction or mental health struggles, fostering healing for the whole family.

Bottom Line

Drug addiction, or SUD, is a challenging condition, but it’s also one that someone shouldn’t go through alone. There are so many ways to help someone who is currently struggling.

The key is to let them know you’re there for them and point to them helpful resources without enabling them.

