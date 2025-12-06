GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Briar Woods 66, Independence 27 Chantilly 38, Freedom-South Riding 26 Chilhowie 61, East Ridge, Ky. 20 Colgan…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Briar Woods 66, Independence 27

Chantilly 38, Freedom-South Riding 26

Chilhowie 61, East Ridge, Ky. 20

Colgan 50, Battlefield 36

Cornerstone Christian Academy 58, Randolph-Macon Academy 9

Dominion 57, Justice 43

First Colonial 83, Ocean Lakes 45

Fort Chiswell 44, Rural Retreat 35

Frank Cox 41, Bayside 32

Front Royal Home 46, Immanuel Christian 24

Great Bridge 63, Oscar Smith 32

I. C. Norcom High School 82, Booker T. Washington 0

Indian River 56, Hickory 36

John Champe 52, Unity Reed 5

Kellam 60, Green Run 35

King’s Fork High School 80, Lakeland 28

Lake Braddock 53, Annandale 21

Lee High 56, Graham 49

Loudoun County 62, Forest Park 32

Loudoun Valley 55, Woodgrove 51

Luray 40, Broadway 35

Maury 63, Norview 45

McLean 44, Woodbridge 39

Oakcrest 82, The Field School, D.C. 6

Princess Anne 78, Kempsville 6

St. Annes-Belfield 63, Osbourn Park 52

Virginia Academy 47, Good Counsel, Md. 42

West Potomac 58, Heritage (Leesburg) 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Blacksburg vs. Abingdon, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

