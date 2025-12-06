GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Briar Woods 66, Independence 27
Chantilly 38, Freedom-South Riding 26
Chilhowie 61, East Ridge, Ky. 20
Colgan 50, Battlefield 36
Cornerstone Christian Academy 58, Randolph-Macon Academy 9
Dominion 57, Justice 43
First Colonial 83, Ocean Lakes 45
Fort Chiswell 44, Rural Retreat 35
Frank Cox 41, Bayside 32
Front Royal Home 46, Immanuel Christian 24
Great Bridge 63, Oscar Smith 32
I. C. Norcom High School 82, Booker T. Washington 0
Indian River 56, Hickory 36
John Champe 52, Unity Reed 5
Kellam 60, Green Run 35
King’s Fork High School 80, Lakeland 28
Lake Braddock 53, Annandale 21
Lee High 56, Graham 49
Loudoun County 62, Forest Park 32
Loudoun Valley 55, Woodgrove 51
Luray 40, Broadway 35
Maury 63, Norview 45
McLean 44, Woodbridge 39
Oakcrest 82, The Field School, D.C. 6
Princess Anne 78, Kempsville 6
St. Annes-Belfield 63, Osbourn Park 52
Virginia Academy 47, Good Counsel, Md. 42
West Potomac 58, Heritage (Leesburg) 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Blacksburg vs. Abingdon, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.