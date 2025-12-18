Birkenstock: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $109.7 million.…

LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $109.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 60 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The sandal maker posted revenue of $615.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $606.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $385.1 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.32 billion.

Birkenstock shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.

