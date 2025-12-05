5 Best Quantum Computing ETFs to Buy in 2026

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a great way of gaining access to a complex industry that holds plenty of long-term…

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a great way of gaining access to a complex industry that holds plenty of long-term potential.

Quantum computing is one of the world’s most intriguing emerging technologies, and these five focused ETFs can provide an entry point for investors looking to buy into an industry that’s likely to enjoy plenty of growth in the years ahead.

Investors may not have a complete grasp of the underlying technology, but you don’t have to be a quantum physicist to benefit from the emergence of quantum computing.

The underlying financial data surrounding the industry makes for positive reading. McKinsey & Co. recently reported that quantum computing could have a total addressable market of up to $198 billion by 2040. This marks a significant increase from its roughly $4 billion in worldwide revenue in 2024, McKinsey says.

While talk of quantum computing invariably focuses on the potential of the industry, there’s plenty of evidence that the technology is making big money for firms and investors alike.

For example, in September, Honeywell International Inc.’s (ticker: HON) quantum computing firm Quantinuum drew $600 million from investors in a funding round, doubling its valuation to $10 billion. Other major players include IonQ Inc. (IONQ), commanding a $17.1 billion market capitalization at the time of writing, and D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), with a $9.2 billion valuation. This exceptional level of performance for early revenue companies underlines the potential that the industry holds.

What to Look for in a Quantum Computing ETF

Because quantum computing is a speculative industry, ETFs offer an advantage for investors because they can compile many of the area’s brightest stocks in a bid to reduce risk while gaining consistent profits from the technology’s growth.

Exchange-traded funds offer some level of security against unexpected industry competition, while national security interests are forming a catalyst for the growth of public and private quantum-focused companies.

This opens the door to fresh growth prospects in the years ahead, with some analysts anticipating levels of growth analogous to the current AI boom.

But what ETFs are the best option when it comes to gaining exposure to the best quantum computing stocks? And which prospects offer the highest growth potential in the years to come? Let’s take a deeper look at the five best quantum funds to buy today if you’re a strong believer in the technology:

Quantum Computing ETF Expense Ratio Assets Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) 0.40% $3.1 billion WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM) 0.45% $13.4 million iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) 0.38% $20.6 billion Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) 0.75% $141.3 million Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) 0.75% $1.6 billion

Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)

Assets: $3.1 billion Expense ratio: 0.4% Year-to-date return: 35.2%

The Defiance Quantum ETF stands as the purest thematic play to gain direct exposure to quantum computing stocks, as well as other essential stocks that form the foundation of quantum-based technologies in industries such as defense and communications.

Spanning key players across hardware, software and various other enabling technologies to support quantum technology, QTUM’s top weights involve the likes of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI), D-Wave Quantum, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), IonQ and Intel Corp. (INTC). Its top holding as of mid-December is Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), with a weight of only 2.9%.

QTUM’s relatively low expense ratio of 0.4% means it’s an accessible entry point for newcomers. Given that its annual returns sit in excess of 35%, it’s clear that QTUM is a major ETF to track today, even if there’s a high emphasis on the quantum computing industry’s future prospects.

In December, BTQ Technologies Corp. (BTQ) became the latest addition to QTUM. The Canadian quantum technology company, which specializes in security, has returned 134.9% year to date.

WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM)

Assets: $13.4 million Expense ratio: 0.45% YTD return: N/A

Launched in October, the WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund is a new player in the quantum investment landscape that strips out many of the mega-cap stocks that other funds tend to keep in their portfolios. This means that you won’t have an unwanted overlap with other investments that you may already hold. You also won’t risk losing out on the upside if one of the ETF’s startups begins to rally.

WisdomTree opted to create its quantum computing-focused ETF due to the belief that the industry is nearing a major commercial breakthrough, which in itself should be a bullish signal for investors seeking to enter the market.

Although WQTM has gotten off to a difficult start, declining about 13% since its inception, much of these early challenges stem from a wider market downturn as unease sets in over the sustainability of Wall Street’s ongoing artificial intelligence boom.

The fund’s total assets are tiny compared to other options here, but in providing access to the industry’s high-potential stocks like Rigetti, D-Wave, IonQ, Intel and Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), it’s well positioned to grow as the industry’s market value continues to rise.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Assets: $20.6 billion Expense ratio: 0.38% YTD return: 23.1%

If you’re looking for a larger ETF, the iShares U.S. Technology ETF retains a wider focus on companies that have been proven to excel in developing advanced technologies like quantum computing. This means that the fund holds positions in quantum tech development as well as electronics, software, hardware and the development of powerful computer chips.

Launched in 2000, IYW certainly has staying power, and as a passively managed ETF, the fund is proving itself to be a popular choice among institutional investors for its transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency.

As one of Wall Street’s longest-serving ETF providers, iShares clocked a record $50 billion in inflows back in September, underlining the level of confidence that investors have in the firm. Sponsored by BlackRock Inc. (BLK), IYW is the largest fund in this list, and it’s the best option if you would rather balance your bets on quantum computing with long-standing tech leaders.

This means that you’ll get exposure to quantum computing firms alongside tech giants Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) (15.8% of the fund), Apple Inc. (AAPL) (15.3%) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) (13.5%). As a result, this ETF should be viewed as a more generalized fund than pure plays like QTUM and WQTM.

Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX)

Assets: $141 million Expense ratio: 0.75% YTD return: 35.4%

Focused heavily on global companies from AI, automation, robotics and clean energy industries, Spear Alpha ETF has been incorporating quantum-focused companies as part of an emphasis on innovative emerging technologies.

Unlike some of the more diversified portfolios in this list, SPRX is heavily concentrated, with the top 10 holdings amounting to around 71% of the fund’s total assets.

Key players in this fund include Astera Labs Inc. (ALAB) (10%), Coherent Corp. (COHR) (9.7%), Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) (8.2%) and Nvidia (6.3%).

While such a high level of concentration may be a cause for concern among risk-averse investors, the fund’s five-year rate of return stands at an impressive 93%, highlighting a strong aptitude for tech-focused stock picking.

Because SPRX is heavily focused on long-horizon technology trends, investors can benefit from embracing artificial intelligence stocks amid the ongoing AI boom today while maintaining a focus on quantum computing for the future.

Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Assets: $1.6 billion Expense ratio: 0.75% YTD return: 46%

One of the star performers of the quantum ETF market, the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has rallied 46% since the beginning of 2025.

Incorporating a vast range of industrial technologies, this fund straddles quantum computing and artificial intelligence, and counts Tesla Inc. (TSLA) (13.5% of assets), Teradyne Inc. (TER) (9.4%) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) (7%) among its largest holdings.

Crucially, the diversified range of tech that ARKQ has incorporated means that innovations throughout different industries can help to boost the value of the fund for investors. More recently, this ETF has enjoyed growth thanks to innovations in robotics, while wider AI stocks have shown signs of slowing.

If you’re an investor who’s looking to incorporate a range of emerging technologies from the fields of quantum computing, AI and robotics into your portfolio, ARKQ is a leader when it comes to picking firms with high growth potential in their respective fields.

Investing in Long-Horizon Tech

There’s little doubt that quantum computing is a high-potential industry for investors to pay attention to, but it’s important to apply the same risk-management principles to the technology that you would for any fast-growing industry. Expectations for the field are high, and this can cause quantum computing stocks to become more inflated by speculative investors in the years ahead. Conducting research and avoiding the temptation to dive into stocks without doing your homework are key.

Quantum computing is an industry that’s likely to realize its potential over the long term and is unlikely to take the world by storm in the same way AI has in the shorter term.

So instead, manage your exposure to quantum stocks based on their fundamentals and adjust your holdings accordingly. The quantum computing boom should be lucrative for well-prepared investors, but it’s likely to be a marathon rather than a sprint.

