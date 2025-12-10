10 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for 2026

Finding the best blue-chip stocks to buy is never a simple task, especially when markets are shifting. Economic uncertainty, changing…

Finding the best blue-chip stocks to buy is never a simple task, especially when markets are shifting. Economic uncertainty, changing interest-rate expectations and the rapid evolution of technology make that task particularly difficult for 2026.

That’s why the best blue-chip stocks are established, financially sound leaders in their industries with histories of profitability and reliable dividends as a hedge against trouble in the new year. These companies aren’t just recognizable names, but are also businesses with durable competitive advantages, consistent cash flow and proven track records.

The following list highlights firms with at least $30 billion in market value, dividends of more than 2% and share price returns of at least 20% in 2025 to indicate strong momentum as we close out the year:

Stock Sector Market value Dividend AbbVie Inc. (ticker: ABBV) Health care $397 billion 3.1% American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP) Utilities $62 billion 3.3% Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Technology $314 billion 2.0% Citigroup Inc. (C) Financials $206 billion 2.2% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Health care $152 billion 2.6% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Technology $292 billion 2.2% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Health care $505 billion 2.5% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Consumer staples $235 billion 3.9% Prologis Inc. (PLD) Real estate $121 billion 3.1% Ventas Inc. (VTR) Real estate $36 billion 2.5%

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Dividend yield: 3.1% Market value: $397 billion Sector: Health care

Spun out of Abbott Laboratories in 2013 to create a dedicated company focused on next-gen biopharmaceuticals, AbbVie is a Big Pharma leader with a tremendous product portfolio. That includes anti-inflammatory blockbuster Humira as well as newer offerings including cancer treatment Imbruvica and hepatitis drug Viekira.

With an aging global population creating even more demand for ABBV products thanks to demographic shifts, shares are up about 25% since Jan. 1 in part because of this megatrend fueling strong performance for both sales and earnings. Throw in a generous dividend that has more than tripled since the 2013 split and you have a blue-chip stock with a lot to offer in AbbVie.

American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP)

Dividend yield: 3.3% Market value: $62 billion Sector: Utilities

Utility stocks are typically low-risk investments, but they also come with low growth prospects. AEP stands apart, then, because of its strong performance of nearly 30% year to date, proving it can keep up with other outperformers on Wall Street.

With more than 100 years of operating history, the company operates about 225,000 circuit miles of distribution lines that serve some 5.6 million customers in the Ohio area, and it has the scale and stability that blue-chip investors love. It also offers a generous dividend that is about double that of the typical S&P 500 company, but that payout is very sustainable at only about 60% of total earnings. If you’re looking for a low-risk blue-chip stock to buy for 2026, AEP is a great pick to consider.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Dividend yield: 2% Market value: $314 billion Sector: Technology

Sure, some big technology blue chips are putting up impressive results thanks to the buzz around artificial intelligence. But Cisco is one of the few stocks in the sector that can provide stability and dividends along with growth potential, and it has a history of long-term relevance that isn’t tied to short-term fads.

Whether it’s network security or cloud-based solutions, CSCO offers the building blocks of just about any company’s IT network. With roots dating back to 1984 and a dividend that has surged 135% in the last decade, it is a rare example of stability and income potential in the technology sector. Shares are up about 35% in 2025, proving that this is a blue-chip tech stock that still has much to offer right now.

Citigroup Inc. (C)

Dividend yield: 2.2% Market value: $206 billion Sector: Financials

Though it’s one of the “big four” U.S. banks, Citigroup is decidedly on the outside looking in. While its market value is comfortably north of 12 digits and the company commands a staggering $2.4 trillion in assets, it’s still considerably smaller than the other major U.S. retail banks — and a few international leaders or domestic investment banks to boot.

Still, Citi is hardly a bit player in global financial markets and remains one of the leading stocks in the sector. Operational improvements have helped the company boost quarterly dividends to 60 cents per share — up from a mere penny per share as recently as 2015 and a sign of meaningful progress. Citi shares are now trading at their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis as the bank has found its stride once more. Shares are up more than 50% so far in 2025, and C stock is riding great momentum as it enters the new year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

Dividend yield: 2.6% Market value: $152 billion Sector: Health care

Health care stocks are sure-fire investments for the long haul, as everyone gets sick eventually and the need for care extends across any economic environment. But Gilead isn’t just a sleepy company dependent on big-picture trends in medical spending. It has delivered more than 30% returns in 2025 thanks to a strong product pipeline and high-margin treatments for otherwise unserved patient populations. These include treatment of HIV/AIDS and unique forms of cancer.

In fact, it’s this area in particular that holds the most promise, with Gilead’s YezTugo drug for preventing HIV seen as a potential billion-dollar product after its Food and Drug Administration approval in June. With current annual dividends of $3.16 per share, payouts are roughly double where they were a decade ago, proving GILD’s long-term commitment to shareholders. In the near term, strong momentum and earnings performance set Gilead up as one of the best blue-chip stocks to buy for 2026.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Dividend yield: 2.2% Market value: $292 billion Sector: Technology

IBM is a tech company that stands out for its incredibly long history — both for its corporate operations and its impressive dividend track record. Specifically, the company was founded in 1911 and has paid a dividend every year since 1916.

But this isn’t just an old-school blue-chip stock. The company has evolved greatly over that time, including a 2021 restructuring that took its infrastructure services business out of IBM to streamline operations and a more recent announcement this year to acquire AI specialist Confluent for $11 billion. With sustainable dividend payouts and continued hope for growth in the age of AI, IBM is a tech stock with a strong foundation that should help it deliver reliable returns regardless of what 2026 holds.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Dividend yield: 2.5% Market value: $505 billion Sector: Health care

J&J is one of the most iconic blue chips on Wall Street because of its staying power across the decades. It boasts nearly 140 years of operations and a stellar AAA credit rating that is better than every other stock on Wall Street — save Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), the only other AAA-rated U.S. company.

While it has shrunk from a few years ago as measured by market value thanks to a 2023 spinoff, it is still one of the 25 largest U.S. corporations. What’s more, this blue-chip dividend stock has a jaw-dropping track record of more than 60 consecutive years of dividend growth, proving its staying power and its long-term commitment to sharing profits with shareholders. With health care businesses enjoying recession-proof revenue that isn’t linked to the ups and downs of the broader economy, JNJ has both the scale and the durability to deliver for investors in the year ahead.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Dividend yield: 3.9% Market value: $235 billion Sector: Consumer staples

Typically, Altria Group Inc. (MO) is the go-to tobacco name on any list of low-risk dividend stocks. But the international focus of Philip Morris — which, in fact, was split from parent company Altria back in 2008 to target customers abroad while the other stock kept a domestic focus — makes PM increasingly attractive. And considering the outperformance of Europe and other regions in 2025, that makes PM the more compelling of the two stocks right now.

Shares are up an impressive 25% since Jan. 1, with a generous dividend on top of that. In times of trouble, cigarettes and tobacco products are small stress relievers that consumers find very hard to quit. That makes Philip Morris one of the best blue-chip stocks for reliable performance in 2026.

Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Dividend yield: 3.1% Market value: $121 billion Sector: Real estate

Prologis may not be a household name, but it ranks as one of the largest real estate investment trusts listed on U.S. exchanges. This industrial giant specializes in the less glamorous business of warehouses and related logistics facilities. While the properties themselves may not have the flash of a Manhattan skyscraper, they are perhaps even more integral to the global economy in the age of e-commerce and just-in-time supply chains.

With 1.3 billion square feet of space in 20 countries, Prologis serves a diverse base of roughly 6,600 customers and operates as a crucial middleman in nearly every industry. Shares are up about 25% so far in 2025, showing strong momentum alongside a robust dividend.

Ventas Inc. (VTR)

Dividend yield: 2.5% Market value: $36 billion Sector: Real estate

Though easily the smallest company on this list, Ventas is a well-established leader in health care-related properties, including more than 1,400 sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. These are led by more than 850 senior-housing communities that operate under “triple-net” lease terms. That means tenants are responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance — not Ventas.

It’s a great business to be in, as VTR gets to cash the rent checks without worrying about operational expenses. That structure plus the low-risk appeal of its health care tenant base, which will find “customers” in any market environment, makes this stock one of the great blue-chip picks to buy. Shares are up more than 30% on the year, and VTR is riding strong momentum heading into 2026.

