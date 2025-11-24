Zoom: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $612.9 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Zoom expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.48 to $1.49.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zoom expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $5.97 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.86 billion.

