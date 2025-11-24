Woodward: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $137.6 million.

The Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $995.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $935.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $442.1 million, or $7.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.57 billion.

Woodward expects full-year earnings to be $7.50 to $8 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.