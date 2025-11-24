Semtech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.9 million in…

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $267 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $266.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Semtech said it expects revenue in the range of $268 million to $278 million.

