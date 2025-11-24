PennantPark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Monday reported a loss of…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Monday reported a loss of $964,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $28 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.7 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $122.4 million.

