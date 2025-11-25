PagerDuty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $159.6…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $159.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $124.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $122 million to $124 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.11 to $1.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $490 million to $492 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.