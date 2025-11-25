Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.55 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $27.01 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Dell Technologies expects its per-share earnings to be $3.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $31 billion to $32 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Dell Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $9.92 per share, with revenue ranging from $111.2 billion to $112.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DELL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.