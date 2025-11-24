Central Garden: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Monday reported a…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $678.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $666.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $162.8 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.13 billion.

Central Garden expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 per share.

