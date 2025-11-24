Blue Bird: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $36.5…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $36.5 million.

The Macon, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, came to $1.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $409.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $127.7 million, or $3.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.48 billion.

Blue Bird expects full-year revenue of $1.5 billion.

Blue Bird shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $54.86, a rise of 33% in the last 12 months.

