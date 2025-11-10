10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession…

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession is a possibility. It may become difficult for investors to find reliable growth stocks to buy if tariffs, inflation and policy uncertainty have a negative impact on consumers. Nevertheless, growth stocks have outperformed value stocks in 2025, and investors anticipate that trend will continue as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further.

Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years:

Stock Implied upside* Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 51% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12% Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) 4% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 14% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 49% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 12% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) 47% Morgan Stanley (MS) 23% American Express Co. (AXP) 25% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 18%

*From Nov. 21 close.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 62% year over year in the fiscal third quarter, while net income grew 65%. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia still has significant upside thanks to its edge device penetration, expanding global market and software opportunities. He projects 60% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and 39% growth in 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $270 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $178.88 on Nov. 21.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 43% revenue growth in fiscal 2024 and has maintained 22% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 63% growth in artificial intelligence-related revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s networking and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) businesses will make it a major winner from the AI infrastructure investing boom. He says the company’s custom silicon business will support its semiconductor sales over the next three years and projects 29% revenue growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $380 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $340.20 on Nov. 21.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the third quarter, Lilly reported 54% revenue growth, including impressive 109% revenue growth for diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight-loss drug Zepbound also surged 185% in the quarter. Analyst Sel Hardy says Lilly is riding the GLP-1 weight-loss drug wave, and it also has an impressive development pipeline. Hardy projects 15.8% revenue growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,101 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $1,059.70 on Nov. 21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies, with roughly $4 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. JPMorgan reported 9% revenue growth in the third quarter, and net income also grew 12%. Analyst Kenneth Leon says a combination of U.S. economic growth and strong capital markets will fuel JPMorgan’s business heading into 2026. He projects 6% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $298.02 on Nov. 21.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a Big Data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been supported by impressive growth numbers. In the third quarter, Palantir reported 63% revenue growth, including 121% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 52% growth in U.S. government revenue. Analyst Janice Quek says Palantir’s stock price still has upside ahead and projects 47% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $231 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $154.85 on Nov. 21.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. In the third quarter, Bank of America reported 11% revenue growth and 23% net income growth. Fixed income trading revenue was up 5%, equities trading revenue was up 14% and investment banking fees jumped 43%. Leon says Bank of America is firing on all cylinders and should benefit from a resilient U.S. consumer in coming quarters. Leon projects 5.4% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $58 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $51.56 on Nov. 21.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Shares of microprocessor and graphics semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices are up a whopping 9,180% over the past decade. AMD reported 36% revenue growth and an impressive 61% net income growth in the third quarter. Client and Gaming revenue grew 73%. Zino says AMD’s launch of its MI450x next-generation AI accelerators in the second half of 2026 will help it further close the competitive gap between AMD and AI chip market leader Nvidia. He projects 28% revenue growth in 2026 and 34% growth in 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $300 price target for AMD stock, which closed at $203.78 on Nov. 21.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 18% revenue growth in the third quarter, including an impressive 25% year-over-year improvement in trading revenue. Leon says Morgan Stanley has a tremendous opportunity to take advantage of a multi-year rebound in the investment banking business fueled in part by pent-up demand for private equity monetization. He anticipates that rebound will include higher recurring fee income, rising equity markets and elevated transactional income. Leon projects 3.8% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $195 price target for MS stock, which closed at $158.17 on Nov. 21.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards, digital payments and travel services. In the third quarter, American Express reported 11% revenue growth, 16% net income growth and 9% card member spending growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says American Express is an excellent defensive investment given its high-end customers are unlikely to cut spending during economic downturns. Yokum says American Express is adding more than 3 million new cards each quarter and has significant international expansion opportunities. He projects 8.4% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $440 price target for AXP stock, which closed at $352.89 on Nov. 21.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the third quarter, Goldman reported 20% revenue growth and 37% net income growth. Global banking and markets revenue was up 18%, while equity trading revenue was up 7% in the quarter. Leon says Goldman will benefit from a strong investment banking market in the next several years. He also says Goldman has relatively low exposure to falling interest rates compared to other banks. Leon projects 6.6% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $910 price target for GS stock, which closed at $774.03 on Nov. 21.

Update 11/24/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.