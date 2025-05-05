Titan America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRUXELLES, Belgium (AP) — BRUXELLES, Belgium (AP) — Titan America SA (TTAM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $33.4 million.…

BRUXELLES, Belgium (AP) — BRUXELLES, Belgium (AP) — Titan America SA (TTAM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $33.4 million.

The Bruxelles, Belgium-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials posted revenue of $392.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

