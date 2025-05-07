Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Safety Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Safety Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2025, 4:43 PM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Wednesday reported profit of $21.9 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The automobile insurance provider posted revenue of $301.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAFT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up