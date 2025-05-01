Roblox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $215.1…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $215.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.21 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Roblox said it expects revenue in the range of $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.29 billion to $5.36 billion.

