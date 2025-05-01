OneSpan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Thursday reported net income of $14.5 million in its first…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Thursday reported net income of $14.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $63.4 million in the period.

OneSpan expects full-year revenue in the range of $245 million to $251 million.

