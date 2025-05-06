Lear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $80.7 million. On…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $80.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems company posted revenue of $5.56 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

