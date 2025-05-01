Grid Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $100.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Grid Dynamics said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $102 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $415 million to $435 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDYN

