Fonar: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Fonar Corp. (FONR) on Thursday reported profit of $2.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share.

The MRI scanner designer posted revenue of $27.2 million in the period.

