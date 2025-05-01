Floor & Dcor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $48.9 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $48.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 45 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

Floor & Dcor expects full-year earnings to be $1.70 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.66 billion to $4.8 billion.

