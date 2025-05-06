ComScore: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.66. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 91 cents per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $85.7 million in the period.

ComScore expects full-year revenue in the range of $360 million to $370 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCOR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.