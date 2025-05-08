Alliant Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $213 million.…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $213 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings to be $3.15 to $3.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.