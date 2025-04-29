Will Your Credit Card Work Abroad?

If you’re packing your U.S. credit card on your next international trip, rest assured you’re unlikely to experience problems with…

If you’re packing your U.S. credit card on your next international trip, rest assured you’re unlikely to experience problems with acceptance in most destinations — especially if you have a Visa or Mastercard.

“Card technology has improved and been standardized across the globe in many places, so using your tap-and-pay card or even mobile phone will typically work almost anywhere,” says Julian Kheel, founder of Points Path, a browser extension for Google flights.

While using credit cards abroad is easier than ever, you may experience roadblocks. Some countries are cash dependent, while others are entirely off-limits for credit card transactions. Fees, including foreign transaction fees and dynamic currency conversion, can quickly add to your travel expenses.

See what you need to know about using your credit card abroad, from acceptance to avoiding fees and choosing the right card for international travel.

Credit Card Acceptance Around the World

In most cases, you shouldn’t have an issue using your U.S. credit card while traveling internationally, but there are exceptions. Visa and Mastercard are more widely accepted than American Express and Discover, and there are regional differences in credit card acceptance.

If you’re concerned about acceptance at your destination, you can check acceptance maps with American Express and Discover.

Contactless credit cards are widely accepted in many European countries, says travel advisor Ben Komenkul. In Southeast Asia and Mexico, you can expect broad acceptance in major cities, tourist areas, hotels, airports and restaurants. That said, some merchants don’t take cards. “Markets and food stalls tend to be cash only in card-friendly countries,” says Komenkul.

Due to sanctions, U.S. credit cards can’t be used in some countries, including Russia, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria. Kheel says your bank may also block purchases in certain countries known for fraudulent transactions.

“If you’re traveling to a place like China, reach out to your bank ahead of time to determine whether you’ll be able to use your card there,” says Kheel.

Avoiding Foreign Transaction Fees

If you use your credit card while traveling abroad, the issuer may charge a foreign transaction fee to convert the foreign currency to U.S. dollars. Foreign transaction fees are usually around 1% to 3% of the purchase price and can quickly eat into your travel budget.

To avoid this, use a card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees. Some of these cards have no annual fee, either.

“If the card you normally use charges foreign transaction fees, you’ll want to swap it out for a different one before you get on your flight,” says Kheel. “It may even be worth getting a second credit card just for overseas use if you’ll make regular international trips in the future.”

Another fee to watch out for is dynamic currency conversion, which you’ll pay when a merchant charges your purchase in U.S. dollars instead of the local currency. Usually, dynamic currency conversion has additional fees and may not offer the most favorable exchange rate. It’s best to pay in the local currency instead of accepting dynamic currency conversion.

The Best Credit Cards to Use Internationally

These travel credit cards can help you save money on international travel and offer perks that add convenience and comfort to your trip.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

— A Visa Signature card with broad international acceptance

— $95 annual fee

— No foreign transaction fee

— Offers valuable travel protection benefits, including trip cancellation insurance and primary rental car coverage See Rates & Fees

The Platinum Card® from American Express

— $695 annual fee

— No foreign transaction fee

— Worldwide airport lounge access

— A Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit

— Hotel status with Marriott and Hilton See Rates & Fees

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

— No annual fee

— No foreign transaction fee

— 0% intro annual percentage rate on purchases for 15 months; then variable 19.24% to 29.24%

— Earns 1.25 miles per dollar on all purchases See Rates & Fees

International Credit Card Tips

“Make sure any credit card you use overseas waives foreign transaction fees, so you aren’t paying extra just for the privilege of using it,” says Kheel. “You can also look for a card with travel protections, such as trip delay and cancellation insurance, lost baggage reimbursement, car rental coverage and more.”

Remember these additional tips if you plan to use a credit card abroad:

— Check with your credit card issuer to see if you need to place a travel notification to avoid having your purchases flagged as fraud.

— Turn on text and email fraud alerts for immediate notification.

— Carry a backup card — ideally a Visa or Mastercard — in case your primary card isn’t accepted.

— Bring multiple forms of payment, including a debit card and local currency.

