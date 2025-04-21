These Are the Cheapest Restaurants to Feed a Family

Dining out can be expensive, and prices are escalating in many cases. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture 2025…

Dining out can be expensive, and prices are escalating in many cases.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture 2025 Food Price Outlook report, food-away-from-home prices are expected to increase by 3.7% this year, with a prediction interval of 2.6% to 4.9%.

It’s costly enough when you’re only treating yourself, but when you’re also taking the kids, the check can be daunting. Rather than foregoing restaurant meals entirely, find ways to treat your family in a financially healthy way.

Here’s how a group of two adults and two kids can eat dinner out affordably (prices are accurate at time of publication).

Fast Food

Quick-service restaurants — places where you give your order to a cashier or on a terminal (inside or via the drive-through) — are popular for a reason. They’re not just fast — they tend to be significantly less expensive than their more formal counterparts.

Here are the average prices for five popular items in 2025. Costs may be higher or lower in your area.

1. Burgers

Burgers, whether dressed up with cheese and other add-ons or basic, are a popular restaurant staple. They can also be wildly expensive.

For example, the acclaimed burger at Le B. in New York City (made with 45-day dry-aged beef, d’affinois cheese, caramelized onions, and a red wine sauce) costs more than $40. For four to dine, you’ll need to fork over at least $160, not including extras and gratuity.

While not as swanky, fast food eateries that specialize in burgers can be far more financially appealing. Here are some prices:

— McDonald’s. The signature burger is the Big Mac, with an average price of $5.29, or $21.16 for four.

— In-N-Out. The signature burger is the Double-Double, which has an average price of $5.89, or $23.56 for four.

— Burger King. The signature burger is the Whopper, which has an average price of $8.19, or $32.76 for four.

2. Chicken

Sure, you can go to a nice restaurant and order the chicken, but chances are it won’t be an inexpensive entree. Poultry prices are increasing. The USDA reported wholesale broiler prices to average $1.32 per pound in 2025, a 2% increase from the previous year.

For example, order the honey pecan fried chicken with mashed sweet potatoes and vegetables at Savannah, Georgia’s famous (for a reason) Pirates’ House and it will be $22.95, or $91.80 for four people.

Not feasible? Some well-priced fast food alternatives are:

— Popeye’s. The eight-piece chicken family meal that includes a large signature side and four buttermilk biscuits is currently $26.99.

— KFC. The average price for a chicken meal consisting of eight pieces of chicken with two large sides and four biscuits is $37.99.

— Chick-fil-A. The Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich meal, which includes a chicken sandwich, fries and a beverage is averaging $4.95. That’s just $19.80 for a family of four.

3. Tacos and Burritos

While tacos and burritos are popular, prices can be steep depending on where you go. San Francisco taqueria La Vaca Birria charges $23 for its namesake burrito. Yes, it’s big and filled with high-quality ingredients, but the total would be $92 when quadrupled.

Fast food alternatives may not be as authentic, but they are certainly a lot lighter on the wallet.

— Taco Bell. A burrito supreme is $4.99, so four of them would be $19.96.

— Chipotle Mexican Grill. A chicken burrito is $11.35, which means four would be $45.40.

— Jack in the Box. It would be very hard to beat the price of this restaurant’s version of tacos. You can get two of them for 99 cents, which means that eight tacos will only cost $3.96.

4. Pizza

There are wide variances in the price of a large pizza depending on location, toppings, and how fancy the restaurant is.

Deals at local pizzerias can be exceptional. For example, Union Park Pizza in Boston offers a pie big enough for a hungry family of four for just $27.

Can you do better with a fast food chain? In some cases, yes, but just a bit.

— Pizza Hut. The average price for a large pepperoni pan pizza from Pizza Hut is $24.30.

— Domino’s. The largest fast-food pizzeria in the U.S. sells a large pepperoni pizza for around $16.

— Papa John’s. This fast-food eatery’s large “Epic Pepperoni-Stuffed Crust” pizza costs $17.99.

5. Sandwiches

Although sandwiches make for satisfying meals, anticipate higher prices for those that contain meat in 2025. The USDA Economic Research Service reports that the price of food away from home is expected to rise by 3.4% this year.

While communities often love independent corner delis, you might find lower prices at some popular quick-service restaurants.

— Jimmy John’s. A “Turkey Tom” is $5.30, so four would be $21.20.

— Subway. If you’re looking for a more complete meal, Subway’s $6.99 deal includes a 6-inch sub, chips or two cookies, and a small drink. For $27.96, you’ll feed the whole family.

— Jersey Mike’s. This chain’s turkey and provolone sub costs $11.15, so four of them would be $44.60.

Casual Chains

There are some terrific and affordable sit-down chains if you want to go into a restaurant with the family and be served at the table.

At the following places you can feed a family of four for less than $50 (not including tax and tip).

— Golden Corral. This buffet-style restaurant offers family meal packages. The cheapest four-person dinner offerings are the Bourbon Street chicken, fried chicken, pot roast, meatloaf and sirloin steak, at only $47.99 for the whole gang.

— Chili’s. This chain’s “3 For Me” deal offers a variety of entrées, as well as an appetizer and a beverage, starting at $10.99. The total for four people, therefore, would be $43.96.

— Texas Roadhouse. Several of this chain’s family meals, which serves three to four people, cost under $50. For example, you can get pulled pork or chicken tenders, plus a family-sized salad, two shareable sides and fresh baked bread for $44.99.

— Applebee’s. This chain is currently offering a $9.99 meal deal. You get a choice between a burger, bacon, cheeseburger, or chicken sandwich, along with all the fries and drinks you can consume. Total price for four: $39.96.

— Cracker Barrel. Family meals include such entrées as meatloaf, southern fried chicken, and grilled chicken tenderloins that come paired with a variety of sides, with prices ranging from $39.99 to $46.29 or $7.79 each (the grilled cheese and the mac and cheese) for a total tab of $41.56.

How to Find More Budget-Friendly Dining Options

There are ways to keep your family restaurant budget down when you’re eating out.

“Always be on the lookout for a coupon or special promotion,” says Melissa Cid, a Miami-Fort Lauderdale-based consumer savings expert for ShopHer Media. “Sign up for restaurant reward programs for coupons and the ability to earn free food.”

Many programs will give you an appetizer, dessert or entree just for signing up. Others may notify you of what they offer for national food “holidays,” like National Taco Day, and give you free food on your birthday. And don’t forget to look for promo codes that can grant you complimentary items and buy-one-get-one deals.

If you’re a regular at an eatery, it pays to download the company’s app so you can access free or discounted items. For example, McDonald’s offers free fries every Friday with any $1 purchase.

Lastly, don’t forget local, independently owned restaurants. You can take the family out for a meal and support these small businesses by keeping an eye out for promotions they offer through sites like Groupon. You may score a meal for between 25% to 50% off the normal price.

