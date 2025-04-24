SS&C Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $213…

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $213 million.

The Windsor, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The financial services software maker posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, SS&C Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.35 to $1.41.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

SS&C Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.68 to $6 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.24 billion.

