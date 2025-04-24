Live Radio
South Plains Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2025, 4:26 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Thursday reported net income of $12.3 million in its first quarter.

The Lubbock, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $70.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPFI

