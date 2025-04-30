Gates Industrial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Wednesday reported profit of $62 million in its first…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Wednesday reported profit of $62 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power systems posted revenue of $847.6 million in the period.

Gates Industrial expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.36 to $1.52 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTES

