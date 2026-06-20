Spanberger signs bills to boost contraception access in Virginia

Surrounded by lawmakers and advocates, Spanberger said the new laws protect reproductive freedoms while helping reduce the cost of contraception across the state.

Just steps from the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial in Lorton, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed legislation expanding access to reproductive healthcare and contraception in Virginia.

During a ceremony at Occoquan Regional Park, Spanberger signed the Right to Contraception Act, which guarantees Virginians the right to access and use birth control, and the Contraception Equity Act, which requires health insurance plans to cover contraception, including some over-the-counter medications.

Surrounded by lawmakers and advocates, Spanberger said the new laws protect reproductive freedoms while helping reduce the cost of contraception across the state.

“Virginia is the only state in the South where a woman has the same freedom to make her own healthcare decisions as she did before the Dobbs decision,” Spanberger said. “Today, we are making sure that is not a matter of political circumstance — it is a matter of law.”

Spanberger said reproductive freedom has a direct impact on economic opportunity, noting that women who can decide when to start a family are more likely to stay in school longer and earn higher wages.

Joining the governor at the bill signing were Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi, Rep. Eugene Vindman, Sen. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Marcia Price and Del. Josh Thomas.

Hashmi said access to reproductive healthcare has faced increasing challenges since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade.

“As soon as the Dobbs decision came down, other forms of medical reproductive healthcare were also at risk,” Hashmi said.

Carroll Foy said the new laws protect access to contraception and help reduce financial barriers.

“These bills ensure that contraception access is protected and reduce the cost barriers to make it more affordable for all,” she said.

Price noted the Right to Contraception Act had previously been vetoed by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“With the collective effort and tenacity of advocates, medical providers, legislators and the Spanberger administration, we are sending a message to every resident that your healthcare decisions are personal and should not include politicians,” Price said.

Thomas called contraceptive healthcare “essential, life-changing treatment” and said requiring insurance coverage is a common-sense step.

The Right to Contraception Act prohibits state and local governments from restricting access to contraceptives, including emergency contraception and intrauterine devices, or IUDs.

Voters are also expected to consider a constitutional amendment in November that would guarantee abortion rights in Virginia.

Virginia is currently the only southern state that has not further restricted access to reproductive healthcare following the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.