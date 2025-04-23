City Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 23, 2025, 7:39 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $30.1 million.

The bank, based in Charleston, West Virginia, said it had earnings of $2.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The bank holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia posted revenue of $96.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $74.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

City Holding shares have fallen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHCO

