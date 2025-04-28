Bank of Marin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $4.9…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $4.9 million.

The Novato, California-based bank said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $38.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.8 million, also missing Street forecasts.

Bank of Marin shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMRC

