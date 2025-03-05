Pampa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $106 million.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had net income of $1.90.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The electricity company posted revenue of $435 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $619 million, or $11.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.88 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.