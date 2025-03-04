Ooma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $261,000 in its…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $261,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $65.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.9 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $256.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Ooma expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $64.7 million to $65.1 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Ooma expects full-year earnings in the range of 77 cents to 82 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $267 million to $270 million.

