Dawson Geophysical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Dawson Geophysical Co. (DWSN) on Friday reported a loss of $802,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The provider of onshore seismic data services for the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.1 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $74.2 million.

