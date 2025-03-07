Live Radio
Bridgford: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 7, 2025, 5:38 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The frozen and snack foods company posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRID at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRID

