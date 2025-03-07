Bridgford: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.1 million,…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The frozen and snack foods company posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period.

