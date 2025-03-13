Allogene Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Thursday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $59.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $257.7 million, or $1.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $22,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.89. A year ago, they were trading at $4.88.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.