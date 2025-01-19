Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 65, Chantilly 58
Altavista 50, Brookville 46
Annandale 52, Overbrook, Pa. 44
Bethel 73, Loyola, Md. 54
Bishop O’Connell 63, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 41
C. G. Woodson 47, Forest Park 39
Cape Henry Collegiate 60, Tallwood 54
Centreville 64, Unity Reed 55
Collegiate-Richmond 69, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 65
Delmarva Christian, Del. 63, Nandua 39
Dinwiddie 74, TJHS 59
Eastern Montgomery 65, Rural Retreat 46
Eastern View 65, Brooke Point 55
Episcopal 65, Flint Hill 61
Fauquier 78, Kettle Run 42
Fredericksburg Christian 76, James Monroe 71
George Marshall 44, Colonial Forge 38
Graham 56, Central – Wise 49
Green Run 78, Oscar Smith 67
Hanover 61, Thomas Dale 58
Hermitage 70, Meadowbrook 48
James River 46, Craig County 30
John Marshall 80, Gwynn Park, Md. 47
King’s Fork High School 78, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 67
Lake Taylor 69, Wise, Md. 55
Landstown 73, Cardozo, D.C. 62
Luray 66, Strasburg 59
Manchester 56, Deep Run 37
Miller School 50, GRACE Christian, N.C. 43
Narrows 63, Highland-Monterey 46
Norview 63, Kempsville 55
Osbourn 52, King George 38
Patrick Henry 74, Rye Cove 32
Paul VI Catholic High School 60, St. John Bosco (CA), Calif. 57
Peninsula Catholic 61, Va. Episcopal 52
Petersburg 69, Midlothian 61
Potomac 51, Westfield 50
Princess Anne 63, Nansemond River 59
Radford 55, Blacksburg 45
Rappahannock 57, Surry County 45
Rockingham County, N.C. 60, Martinsville 58
South Lakes 64, Maury 52
Springdale Prep, Md. 75, Evergreen Christian 73
St. Benedict’s, N.J. 57, Benedictine 46
St. Christopher’s 69, Carmel 57
Steward School 66, Grace Christian 57
Stuarts Draft 55, Woodstock Central 48
Varina 57, Virginia Beach Catholic 48
Warhill 56, Bayside 54
West Springfield 52, Fairfax 51
Westmoreland County 59, Middlesex 47
William Monroe 61, Orange County 52
Yeshivah 46, West End Christian 43
