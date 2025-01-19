Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 65, Chantilly 58 Altavista 50, Brookville 46 Annandale 52, Overbrook, Pa. 44 Bethel 73, Loyola,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 65, Chantilly 58

Altavista 50, Brookville 46

Annandale 52, Overbrook, Pa. 44

Bethel 73, Loyola, Md. 54

Bishop O’Connell 63, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 41

C. G. Woodson 47, Forest Park 39

Cape Henry Collegiate 60, Tallwood 54

Centreville 64, Unity Reed 55

Collegiate-Richmond 69, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 65

Delmarva Christian, Del. 63, Nandua 39

Dinwiddie 74, TJHS 59

Eastern Montgomery 65, Rural Retreat 46

Eastern View 65, Brooke Point 55

Episcopal 65, Flint Hill 61

Fauquier 78, Kettle Run 42

Fredericksburg Christian 76, James Monroe 71

George Marshall 44, Colonial Forge 38

Graham 56, Central – Wise 49

Green Run 78, Oscar Smith 67

Hanover 61, Thomas Dale 58

Hermitage 70, Meadowbrook 48

James River 46, Craig County 30

John Marshall 80, Gwynn Park, Md. 47

King’s Fork High School 78, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 67

Lake Taylor 69, Wise, Md. 55

Landstown 73, Cardozo, D.C. 62

Luray 66, Strasburg 59

Manchester 56, Deep Run 37

Miller School 50, GRACE Christian, N.C. 43

Narrows 63, Highland-Monterey 46

Norview 63, Kempsville 55

Osbourn 52, King George 38

Patrick Henry 74, Rye Cove 32

Paul VI Catholic High School 60, St. John Bosco (CA), Calif. 57

Peninsula Catholic 61, Va. Episcopal 52

Petersburg 69, Midlothian 61

Potomac 51, Westfield 50

Princess Anne 63, Nansemond River 59

Radford 55, Blacksburg 45

Rappahannock 57, Surry County 45

Rockingham County, N.C. 60, Martinsville 58

South Lakes 64, Maury 52

Springdale Prep, Md. 75, Evergreen Christian 73

St. Benedict’s, N.J. 57, Benedictine 46

St. Christopher’s 69, Carmel 57

Steward School 66, Grace Christian 57

Stuarts Draft 55, Woodstock Central 48

Varina 57, Virginia Beach Catholic 48

Warhill 56, Bayside 54

West Springfield 52, Fairfax 51

Westmoreland County 59, Middlesex 47

William Monroe 61, Orange County 52

Yeshivah 46, West End Christian 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.